Islamabad [Pakistan], February 18 (ANI): The coordination committees of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) convened on February 17 to deliberate on key proposals concerning government formation, indicating progress on multiple fronts, as reported by The Tribune Express.

During the meeting, both parties' coordination committees engaged in extensive discussions, acknowledging the critical importance of establishing a stable democratic government for the nation's welfare at this juncture.

According to The Tribune Express, the deliberations centered on proposals from both sides, with a mutual understanding emerging on the need for careful consideration and consensus-building.

Senator Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar, and Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan represented the PML-N at the meeting.

In a forward-looking approach, both the PML-N and the PPP agreed to reconvene on February 19 to further deliberate on the recommendations and finalise their decisions, as per The Tribune Express.

The forthcoming meeting holds significance as it underscores the commitment of both parties to navigate the complexities of government formation in the country, with a focus on ensuring stability and progress.

As per the sources, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) failed to reach an agreement on government formation following a split mandate in national elections.

Both parties have decided to hold a meeting on February 12, which will be the fourth such meeting to build consensus to form a coalition government.

Both sides formed their Contact and Coordination Committees (CCCs) to discuss and formalise recommendations for the coalition.

The coordination committees of both parties held a meeting in Islamabad. A joint declaration issued after the meeting stated that detailed discussions took place regarding government formation.

PPP and PML-N made significant progress on various issues. However, the two parties concluded the meeting without a final resolution.

The two parties formed their Contact and Coordination Committees (CCCs) to discuss and formalise recommendations for the coalition. (ANI)

