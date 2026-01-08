Muzaffarabad [PoJK], January 8 (ANI): Newspaper circulation across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) has plummeted sharply in recent years, with industry workers saying the rise of social media and the absence of government assistance have pushed the once-thriving sector to the brink of collapse.

Vendors and publishers state that the industry, which supported thousands of families for decades, is now surviving on a fraction of its former readership.

Also Read | Did Cilia Flores, Wife of Venezuela Leader Nicolas Maduro, Appear in US Court With Bruises and Bandages? Fact Check Reveals Truth.

According to workers who have spent nearly their entire careers in the profession, the decline began after the Covid-19 pandemic, when newspaper prices surged due to high newsprint costs and disrupted supply chains.

Instead of offering relief, the government issued promises of aid that never materialised, leaving workers grappling with financial instability. Many say their daily earnings have fallen to less than a quarter of what they once made.

Also Read | Iran Unrest Turns Deadly: Cop Killed in Chilling Drive-By Shooting as Protests Rage Nationwide, Video Surfaces.

One of the biggest shifts, they argue, is the dominance of social media. Digital platforms now carry scanned PDF copies of newspapers, freely circulated and widely read, especially among younger audiences, leaving print editions with limited buyers. Most remaining readers are above 50 years old, while government offices remain the only sizeable institutional subscribers.

As circulation shrinks, the livelihoods of newspaper vendors have taken a direct hit. Workers report they can no longer afford quality education for their children, as school fees have risen well beyond their current income.

Healthcare has become another luxury, as treatment at reputable hospitals remains financially unaffordable. Many families are struggling to cover even their monthly rent.

The situation has forced several workers to leave the field altogether, while others remain due to a lack of alternative employment.

Several vendors from Muzaffarabad and surrounding areas report repeatedly appealing for a press support fund to help sustain their businesses, but no such initiative has been implemented. With nearly 70 per cent of newspaper activity declining across PoJK, workers fear the industry may not survive without urgent reforms. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)