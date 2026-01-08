New Delhi, January 8: Amid escalating nationwide protests over economic distress in Iran, a disturbing video has surfaced showing a police officer being killed in a brazen drive-by shooting in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan. Iranian media reported that the incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, with gunmen targeting a law enforcement vehicle.

The clip shows an unidentified assailant leaning out of a moving car window, firing continuously at the police vehicle until it veers off the road and crashes. The slain officer has been identified as Mahmoud Haghighat. Authorities have termed the attack a “heinous crime” and said efforts are underway to identify and arrest those responsible. Iran Protests 2026: 6 Killed as Economic Collapse Sparks Nationwide Unrest, Demonstrators Target Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Video Shows Iranian Cop Killed in Drive-By Attack Amid Protests

#فوری ویدئو لحظه ترور محمود حقیقت فرمانده پاسگاه ایرانشهر و فرمانده سابق حفاظت اطلاعات 🔴 مزدوران رژیم ببینند چه عاقبتی در انتظار آنهاست اگر دست از حمایت از این رژیم جنایتکار برندارند !#اعتراضات_سراسری pic.twitter.com/jvm2LYsSyj — 𝘼𝙨𝙝𝙠𝙊𝙛𝙄𝙧𝙖𝙣 (@AshkOfIran) January 7, 2026

Second Police Killing Amid Escalating Iran Protests

This marks the second killing of a police officer amid the ongoing unrest across Iran. On Tuesday, another officer, Ehsan Aghajani, was shot dead during violent clashes in Malekshahi, a district in Ilam province. According to reports by Fars News Agency, Aghajani succumbed to his injuries later in hospital. MEA Advises Indians Citizens To Avoid Non-Essential Travel to Iran Until Further Notice.

Malekshahi, home to around 20,000 people, includes members of Iran’s Kurdish minority. The region has witnessed heightened tensions as demonstrations spread beyond major cities.

Protests Triggered by Economic Crisis and Political Anger

Iran has been gripped by its biggest wave of protests in nearly three years since last month, after shopkeepers in Tehran’s centuries-old Grand Bazaar shut down businesses to protest the rapidly weakening rial. The demonstrations have since spread nationwide, fueled by anger over economic mismanagement, Western sanctions, and restrictions on political and social freedoms.

Trump, Netanyahu Back Protesters; Iran Issues Stern Warning

US President Donald Trump has publicly backed the protesters, warning that he would act if Iranian forces kill demonstrators. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also voiced support for the unrest.

Their statements, however, have drawn a sharp response from Iran’s judiciary. Chief Justice Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei warned that no leniency would be shown toward those “aiding the enemies of the Islamic Republic,” signaling a tougher crackdown as tensions continue to rise.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2026 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).