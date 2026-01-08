Did Cilia Flores, Wife of Venezuela Leader Nicolas Maduro, Appear in US Court With Bruises and Bandages? Fact Check Reveals Truth

Mumbai, January 8: A viral photo of Cilia Flores, the wife of Venezuela leader Nicolas Maduro, appearing in the New York court with bruises around her eye and a bandage on her forehead has surfaced on social media, sparking major outrage. The photo went viral after Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores' court hearing on Monday, January 5, where the Venezuelan leader pleaded not guilty to US charges and called himself a “prisoner of war.”

The photo of Cilia Flores with bruises and bandages while appearing in the court in New York was posted on X, formerly Twitter, by user Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza). The post has so far received 1.8 million views and 28 thousand likes. It has also been reposted nearly 7 thousand times. Venezuela Crisis: Pope Leo XIV Calls for Sovereignty and Peace After US Capture of Nicolas Maduro and Cilia Flores.

Fact Check: Photo of Cilia Flores With Bruises and Bandages Is AI-Generated

This is how Madoru’s wife appeared in an American court in New York.. No comment.. pic.twitter.com/cY7Cxu3Nk7 — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) January 7, 2026

However, it turns out that the image of Cilia Flores with a bruised and bandaged face was generated using artificial intelligence. It was found in the fact check that the viral image does not reflect Cilia Flores's real appearance, and her hair colour is completely different. Who Is Cilia Flores? Why Nicolas Maduro’s Wife Matters in the US-Venezuela War.

Meanwhile, several media reports claimed that Flores's lawyer told a US federal judge that she indeed sustained "significant injuries" during her capture in Venezuela. Addressing the federal judge overseeing her criminal case, Flores's attorney, Mark Donnelly, told senior US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein that his client suffered "significant injuries during her abduction" and indicated she may have sustained a fracture or serious bruising to her ribs and requires a physical evaluation.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Fact check

Claim : Cilia Flores appeared in the New York court with bruises around her eye and a bandage on her forehead. Conclusion : The claim is fake as the image is AI-generated. Full of Trash Clean

