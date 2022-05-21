Gaylord (US), May 21 (AP) A second person died in a rare tornado that hit a small community in northern Michigan, state police said on Saturday.

The person was in their 70s and lived in a mobile home park, Lt. Derrick Carroll said.

Also Read | Australia Election Results 2022: PM Scott Morrison Concedes Defeat in Federal Elections.

The tornado struck Gaylord, a city of about 4,200 people roughly 370 kilometres northwest of Detroit, at around 3:45 pm on Friday. More than 40 people were injured.

The Nottingham mobile home park was among the first sites hit by the tornado, Carroll said.

Also Read | Australia Election Results 2022: Vote Count Begins for General Election After Polling Ends.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Otsego County, making further state resources available to the county.

Extreme spring winds are uncommon in the area because the Great Lakes suck energy out of storms, especially early in the season when the lakes are very cold, said Jim Keysor, a Gaylord-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“Many kids and young adults would have never experienced any direct severe weather if they had lived in Gaylord their entire lives,” he said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)