Hollywood, May 30: Police are responding to a shooting near the beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida. Videos posted on Twitter Monday evening showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were injured or what their conditions were. Texas Shooting: Four-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots 1-Year-Old Brother in Houston.

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite. Mexico Mass Shooting: Gunmen Open Fire at Car Race Participants in Baja California; 10 Killed, Nine Injured.

Hollywood Beach Shooting Videos:

At least 7 people injured, possibly more, after shooting on Hollywood Beach near Miami pic.twitter.com/aCS7cQhnUs — BNO News (@BNONews) May 30, 2023

Florida | People can be seen scattering on public cameras as the shooting unfolds on Hollywood Beach Boardwalk. A man ducks behind concrete barriers and then tries to render aid to others that have been injured it appears. Permitless concealed becomes legal in a month here… pic.twitter.com/TfFeHAtukc — Ｎｅｒｄｙ 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 (@Nerdy_Addict) May 29, 2023

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 mile (17 kilometer) south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 mile (32 kilometer) north of Miami.

