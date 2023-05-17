A 4-year-old child accidentally opened fire on his 1-year-old brother inside their Texas home on Tuesday. Cops said that the 4-year-old boy “found an unsecured pistol” inside their Houston house and unintentionally shot the toddler. The toddler was immediately taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. New Mexico Shooting: Three Killed, Several Others Injured After Gun Violence in Farmington; Suspect Shot Dead.

Texas Shooting

