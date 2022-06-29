Islamabad [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): If Pakistan's Lahore High Court rules the election of Punjab's Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz null and void, a new political crisis might formulate in the country, local media reported.

Hamza Shehbaz and Pervez Elahi will once again run as candidates for the position if the verdict of the Lahore High Court is against the incumbent CM, The News International reported on Wednesday.

The candidate must attain a total of 186 votes, which is half the strength of the House, in the vote of confidence to be elected as the new Chief Minister of the province.

The deputy speaker will supervise the proceedings of the CM's election if the court restores the Punjab Assembly to the April 16 situation, but in case of a no-confidence motion, the proceedings will be carried out by the panel of chairmen.

Pakistan's Election Commission had deposed 25 PTI defectors after the Supreme court's decision, and elections for the 20 vacant seats will be conducted on July 17.

In case the election takes place, a total of 351 members will vote.

Currently, the PTI has 158 MPAs in the Punjab Assembly, and it will later increase to 163 when the reserved members are notified. 10 MPAs of the PML Q also support the opposition alliance.

Meanwhile, the government alliance has the support of 177 MPAs, which include 160 of the PMLN (160), four independents, one Rah-e-Haq Party and seven of the PPP, the local media reported.

The difference between the government and the opposition party is only four seats so the result will be decided by both the alliances.

Maqsood Buttar, the former Lahore High Court Bar Association President, said, "The verdict will be marked as extra-constitutional," if the court orders the re-election. (ANI)

