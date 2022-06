Telugu star Mahesh Babu is enjoying his vacation with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and treating his fans with some glimpses from their vacay. Recently the actor shared a picture with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday, his social media account. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 46-year-old actor posted a picture with Bill Gates and captioned it, "Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!" Sarkaru Vaari Paata OTT Premiere: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh’s Film To Stream on Amazon Prime Video From June 23!

In the picture, Mahesh was seen donning a checked shirt that he teamed up with black trousers. And to complete his look he opted for black sports shoes and a cap. On the other hand, Microsoft's co-founder sported a charcoal sweatshirt and grey trousers. While Namrata wore a casual white tee that she paired with flared pants. To complement her entire look, she was seen carrying transparent sunglasses over her head. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu’s Blockbuster Telugu Film To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video On June 23!

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar Meet Bill Gates

Mahesh with his wife and two children- Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautham Ghattamaneni have been on a holiday for a while. During their tour, they visited different parts of Europe. Currently, they are in New York where they met Bill Gates. Telugu actor also shared a picture with Bill Gates at a restaurant. He wrote, "A that was" along with heart-eye emojis. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the hit Telegu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie also starred Keerthy Suresh and was directed by Parasuram Petla. It was released in theatres on May 12. After the success of his recent film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu will soon be seen sharing the big screen with Pooja Hedge in a Sukumar's directorial.

