Washington [US], September 12 (ANI/Sputnik): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will hold on Saturday separate meetings with the delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban on the sidelines of intra-Afghan talks in Qatar's Doha, the US Department of State said.

Pompeo has already arrived in Doha, which will host the intra-Afghan negotiations starting from Saturday.

Also Read | United Nations Day for South-South Cooperation 2020: What Exactly Is It and What Are The Intended Objectives?.

"At 11:00 am (local time), Secretary Pompeo meets with the Afghan government delegation, in Doha, Qatar... At 3:15 pm (local time), Secretary Pompeo meets with the Taliban delegation, in Doha, Qatar," Pompeo's schedule published on Friday by the Department of State said.

According to the schedule, the Secretary of State will also meet Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 1.75 Lakh Houses In Madhya Pradesh Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on September 12, 2020.

Last week, the Afghan government and the Taliban completed the prisoner exchange, which was a mandatory precondition to starting the intra-Afghan talks in Doha.

The negotiations are expected to pave the way for a peace process and withdrawal of foreign troops after almost two decades of war. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)