New Delhi, September 12: The global number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases have surged to 28,649,519, according to the worldometers. It included 919,577 deaths and 20,574,287 recoveries from the coronavirus. The United States continues to be the most affected country by the pandemic, followed by India and Brazil on second and third position respectively. Catch live updates on the coronavirus outbreak and other breaking news here. Coronavirus in India. Live Map.

The Indian Railways will start 80 passenger trains from today. This will be in addition to 230 trains currently being operated by the Indian Railways. A list of 80 passenger trains that will start from September 12 has also been released by the Indian Railways. More trains will run if the demand rises, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav has said. Indian Railways to Run 80 More Passengers Trains From September 12, Full List of Services Resuming Next Week.

State-run oil marketing companies reduced the prices of petrol and diesel across the metros on September 12 i.e. Saturday. In Delhi, the price of petrol was slashed to Rs 81.86 per litre and diesel rates were lowered to Rs 72.93 per litre. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol were lowered to Rs 88.51 per litre and diesel prices were brought down to Rs 79.45 per litre.