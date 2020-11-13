Washington [US], November 13 (ANI): Pope Francis applauded US President-elect Joe Biden on his projected presidential victory and offered him blessings during a phone conversation on Thursday, according to Biden's transition team.

"The President-elect thanked His Holiness for extending blessings and congratulations and noted his appreciation for His Holiness' leadership in promoting peace, reconciliation and common bonds of humanity around the world," the transition team said in a statement, reported Voice of America.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2020 Wishes| PM Narendra Modi Extends His Greetings on the Occasion of Dhanteras: Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 13, 2020.

Biden also expressed a desire to collaborate with the Pope to advance 'a shared belief in the dignity and equality of all humankind on issues such as caring for the marginalised and the poor, addressing the crisis of climate change, and welcoming and integrating immigrants'.

Biden is the second catholic to be elected US President, the first one being Democrat John F Kennedy was the first to win the White House in 1960, Voice of America reported.

Also Read | US Presidential Election Results 2020: Senior US Election Officials Say ‘No Evidence’ That Votes Were Lost or Changed, Reject Claims Made by Donald Trump.

The President-elect has also spoken this week with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Biden, in his third attempt at the White House, defeated Trump in a closely contested election. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)