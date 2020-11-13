'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya has made it to the Guinness World records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of river Saryu today.
On the request of Maharashtra govt, permission has been granted by Railway Ministry, to school teachers & other non-teaching staff of schools to travel by suburban train services with immediate effect. Valid identity cards are necessary for entry at stations: Western Railways PRO
2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths and 2,115 discharges reported in Haryana today.Total cases at 1,95,799 with 19,413 active cases, 1,74,380 recoveries and 2,006 deaths: State Health Department.
93 new COVID-19 cases reported in Chandigarh in the last 24 hours.The total number of positive cases stands at 15,636 to date, with 1,009 active cases, 14,381 cured cases, and 246 deaths: Union Territory Health Department.
Punjab reports 738 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths today.Total number of cases now at 1,40,605 including 1,30,406 discharges, 5,771 active cases and 4,428 deaths: State Government.
Finance Ministry seeks suggestions for annual budget 2021-22 on MyGov portal from November 15.
Portals of Gangotri temple to be closed for the winter season from November 15.
467 new positive cases and 4 deaths reported in Uttarakhand today taking the state's COVID-19 case count to 67,706.The state has 4,307 active cases with 61,732 cases of recovery. The death toll stands at 1,097 informed Uttarakhand Government.
626 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir today; 197 from Jammu division and 429 from Kashmir division.Total number of cases now at 1,01,594 including 5,645 active cases, 94,375 recoveries, and 1,574 deaths, informed the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.
India today successfully test-fired the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system off the coast of Balasore, Odisha. The missile hit its target directly during the test.
Mumbai, November 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Twitter display picture was on Thursday removed by the microblogging site, in response to a “report from the copyright holder.” The image was restored after a while. There were no other details available from Twitter.
Delhi's air quality still in 'very poor' category after a slight decrease in pollution levels on Friday morning.
Rahul Gandhi like student 'eager to impress' but lacks aptitude, said Barack Obama in his memoir. In a tragic incident, at least 9 dead and 34 others were injured in a passenger bus accident in Baitadi district of Nepal.
A huge crowd was seen in Madurai's Vilakkuththun on Thursday as people thronged markets to make purchases, ahead of Diwali.
Urging citizens to celebrate a safe, eco-friendly and pollution-free Diwali, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday presented bamboo sky lamps, named as ‘Akash Kandils’, as Diwali gift to all the staff of Raj Bhavan, the Governor’s official residence. The bamboo sky lamps are made by tribal women from villages in Palghar district.
