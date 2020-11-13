Mumbai, November 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Twitter display picture was on Thursday removed by the microblogging site, in response to a “report from the copyright holder.” The image was restored after a while. There were no other details available from Twitter.

Delhi's air quality still in 'very poor' category after a slight decrease in pollution levels on Friday morning.

Rahul Gandhi like student 'eager to impress' but lacks aptitude, said Barack Obama in his memoir. In a tragic incident, at least 9 dead and 34 others were injured in a passenger bus accident in Baitadi district of Nepal.

A huge crowd was seen in Madurai's Vilakkuththun on Thursday as people thronged markets to make purchases, ahead of Diwali.

Urging citizens to celebrate a safe, eco-friendly and pollution-free Diwali, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday presented bamboo sky lamps, named as ‘Akash Kandils’, as Diwali gift to all the staff of Raj Bhavan, the Governor’s official residence. The bamboo sky lamps are made by tribal women from villages in Palghar district.

