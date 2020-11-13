Washington, November 13: Senior US election officials stated that there was 'no evidence' that votes were lost or changed in the US Presidential election 2020. The officials rejected the claims made by Donald Trump and Republicans that fraud and lost ballots were the reason why they lost against Joe Biden.

In a statement, the US officials said, "The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised. Donald Trump Signs Order Prohibiting Americans From Investing in Companies That Support Chinese Military.

The statement came hours after Trump retweeted a baseless claim that an election equipment maker "deleted" 2.7 million votes for him nationwide and switched hundreds of thousand from him to Biden in Pennsylvania and other states." The company, Dominion Voting Systems, and the Pennsylvania Department of States denied Trump’s claims.

Here's what Donald Trump had accused in his tweets:

“REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN.” @ChanelRion @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

President Donald Trump falsely tweeted Thursday that millions of votes intended for him were deleted nationwide due to systematic voting machine errors.

