Vatican City, February 26 (ANI): The Holy See Press Office provided an update on Pope Francis's health on Tuesday evening, stating he has not suffered acute respiratory episodes, and his hemodynamic parameters remain stable, Vatican News reported.

The prognosis remains guarded, Vatican News added.

"The Holy Father's clinical condition remains critical but stable. There have been no acute respiratory episodes, and hemodynamic parameters continue to be stable. In the evening, he underwent a scheduled CT scan to radiologically monitor the bilateral pneumonia. The prognosis remains cautious. In the morning, after receiving the Eucharist, he resumed work activities," Vatican News quoted the statement as saying.

Pope Francis saw a 'slight improvement' in his health with no new episodes of asthma-like respiratory illness and improved test results, the Vatican News reported on Wednesday.

As per the Vatican news, Pope Francis had no new episodes of asthma-like respiratory distress, the monitoring of his mild kidney insufficiency has not raised any concerns and his oxygen therapy continues, although with slightly reduced flow and oxygen levels.

Pope Francis has resumed work and, in the evening, called the parish in Gaza, the Vatican News noted.

Given the complexity of the clinical picture, the doctors are prudently maintaining their cautious prognosis.

The Vatican News shared that in the morning, the Pope received the Eucharist, while in the afternoon, he resumed his work. In the evening, he called the parish priest of Gaza to express his paternal closeness. The Holy Family parish in Gaza had sent a video, and the Pope called to thank them.

The Pope thanked people who are praying for his health and recovery.

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14 with breathing difficulties and his condition subsequently worsened.

He is battling pneumonia in both lungs as well as kidney issues in what has become the longest hospital stay of his nearly 12-year papacy, as per Al Jazeera.

Double pneumonia is a serious infection that can inflame and scar both lungs, making it difficult to breathe. The Vatican has described the pope's infection as "complex" and said it was caused by two or more microorganisms, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

