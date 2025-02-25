Pune, Feb 25 (PTI) India and the US on Tuesday started working on the agenda set by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi within days of a joint declaration between Washington and New Delhi.

The US is beginning to hold talks with some leading institutions, research, academic and private sector institutions in India to discuss possibilities in research, cooperation, and commercial relationships across defence, technology, energy and critical minerals sectors, Consul General Mike Hankey told reporters here.

"We are carrying forth the commitments that President Trump and PM Modi made together two weeks ago to build a more prosperous future for our people to maintain high-level engagement across government, research and business, and commitments to our people to realise their ambitions," Hankey told reporters.

The US will look at the ambitions of the people, trade and also ensure that the Indo-Pacific is free and open, the American diplomat said.

Tom Lograsso, the director of the critical materials innovation hub at Ames National Laboratory, met key figures from the industry and academia in the city.

He will be meeting researchers from NCL, IISER, IIT-Bombay and Symbiosis International University as part of the visit.

