Butler (US), Nov 1 (PTI) President Donald Trump has protected the US Constitution, ensured freedom of religion and expression of speech in America, his supporters in two adjoining battleground States of Ohio and Pennsylvania have said, emphasising that it is only him who can create jobs and revive the country's economy after the pandemic.

Many of the supporters, including a large number of women and small business owners, on Saturday argued that Trump is not influenced by anyone and has taken a strong stand against countries like China and Mexico to save America's interest.

"He is a Constitutional president. He just loves America. He did not have do this. He is a billionaire. He could have just retired and gone away. And instead, he is doing this all for us to keep us free,” Mexcine, a strong supporter of Trump, told PTI at the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport, where Trump addressed one of his four rallies in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Trump, a Republican, is being challenged by his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the November 3 election.

Mexine alleged that Biden has done nothing for the last 47 years, and puts fear into people instead of promise.

"A lot of Americans don't do well when they are frightened,” Mexcine said, adding that she would like President Trump to work towards keeping the country 'more united' and 'keep doing what he is doing' in the next term.

Kane, another Trump supporter, said: "He has done so much for the country, while being in the office. Him being a billionaire, he just doesn't have to do this. He cares about the country. He does not lie. He is not lying to us like the other side. And he values life. He is pro-life”.

She disputed the argument on Trump's tax return.

"This job has nothing to do with his tax returns. He does not even take a salary being a president. He gives this to charity, she said.

The New York Times had reported in September, claiming that the Republican leader paid USD 750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017, and also he avoided federal taxes for years.

At the same time Kanne acknowledged that the country is divided more than it was four years ago.

"I do not know why. I believe, it is the other side who is dividing it," she alleged.

Craig Roberts, who six months ago started a manufacturing job in rural Pennsylvania and says has created 17 jobs in the country, said that he is voting for Trump because of his policies on China that is bringing manufacturing jobs back.

"We prefer Trump. One of the most important issue is that we are getting our supply chain out of China and into friendlier countries like India and Mexico and then back to the US,” he said.

In the next term, Roberts wants President Trump to keep taxes low and get the supply chain back from China.

Protection of religious rights and Christian values is the biggest issue for Chip, who attended Trump's rally at Butler along with his wife.

“Both are safe under Trump,” he said, explaining the reasons for his vote to the Republican incumbent.

The president's performance in the first term is “better than expected,” he said.

“He is not your typical president, but seems to be getting things done,” he said, adding that the values and policies of Democratic presidential candidate Biden does not align with his believes.

Sherrod, who came to the Trump rally with his wife and three kids, said that he is voting for Trump because he cares for freedom.

“Freedom of speech. Freedom of religion,” he said, adding that the president offers him all the freedom that he wants.

Biden is just “the opposite of that,” he said.

“I think, he is all about power. That's what I think about the Democratic party in power. Anything for power,” he said.

Bruce Barns, who works in the service sector, said that he is worried that if the Democrats come to power, taxes are going to go up through the roof.

His (Trump's) first term has been really good, when you look at from the stand point of imports, trying to get jobs back home, and bringing the unemployment to a record low, pre-COVID-19,” Barns said.

Reviving the country's economy is the biggest thing done by Trump in the last three and half years.

“I have more hours of work than before,” Eden said at an election rally in Youngstown, Ohio.

“I do not want our country to be taken over by the Democrats,” he said.

Mark McGrail, who does title searches for oil and gas industry in Ohio, said that prior to COVID-19, Trump created one of the best economy for the United States in the last 60 years.

“The Biden-Harris ticket will kill the American economy. You look at the so-called Green New Deal. Energy is the life and blood of our country. And they tend to kill the energy sector of our economy,” Mark said in response to a question.

