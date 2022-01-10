Moscow [Russia], January 10 (ANI/ Sputnik): The new round of talks on strategic stability between the high-level delegations of the United States and Russia will begin in Geneva on Monday, but both countries have so far voiced concerns about the other side's willingness to make reciprocal steps toward the de-escalation of tensions in Europe.

The American delegation, led by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, will be heading into the talks with own proposals on possible scaling down of military exercises and missile placement in Europe to test Moscow's resolve to move forward diplomatically.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Could Go Bankrupt This Year as Inflation Rises to Record Levels, Says Report.

At the same time, the White House has repeatedly stressed it was not planning to discuss all points of Russia's draft proposals, which mostly focused on legally-binding guarantees that NATO will not move closer to the Russian borders and the alliance will not threaten the country's security. According to Washington, Moscow has no right to dictate who can join the bloc and membership issues cannot be discussed bilaterally.

Additionally, the US has been adamant it will not consider scaling down its military presence in Europe and will demand full reciprocity in any overlapping areas with Russia where progress can be made, including issues of offensive missile systems in Ukraine and scope of military exercises near each other's territories. In general, the White House said it was not optimistic about the talks and had a more realistic approach.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Scam: Pakistanis Lose Millions to Massive Fraud Worth $100 Million.

Russia, in turn, has consistently voiced regret over confrontational rhetoric coming from the US ahead of the talks and warned there will be no further dialogue if Washington refuses to acknowledge Moscow's security concerns. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who will be in charge of the negotiations in Geneva, said Russia will not make unilateral concessions and will quit the talks if the other side fails to show an understanding of what Moscow needs in regards to firm security guarantees.

Following the US-Russia talks, a Russia-NATO council will meet in Brussels and consultations with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe will take place in Vienna. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)