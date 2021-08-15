Paris, Aug 15 (AP) Thousands of people, from families to far-right sympathizers, marched in cities across France for a fifth straight Saturday to denounce a COVID-19 health pass needed to enter restaurants and long-distance trains.

Some 1,600 police were deployed for three separate marches in Paris, a week after the health pass went into effect. “Liberty” was the slogan, with protesters saying the health pass limits their freedom.

Also Read | Afghanistan: Image of Man Covering Up Women’s Pictures Painted on Walls in Kabul Goes Viral on Twitter.

Polls show most French people support the health pass.

The marches came as France is facing soaring numbers of new infections, driven by the more transmissible delta variant. In Montpellier, some 7,500 people marched. The city is in the region where the infection rate is above 600 per 100,000 people, among the highest in the country.

Also Read | Taliban Sweeps Afghanistan: From Ashraf Ghani’s Resignation to India’s ‘Contingency Plans’, Know All The Recent Developments.

On Friday, 46.1 million people in France, nearly 68per cent of the population, had received at least one vaccine shot. More than 38.8 million, or 57per cent, had two shots. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)