New Delhi, August 15: The Taliban has tightened its leash over Afghanistan. Over the past few weeks, the militant group has successfully captured all the provinces of the country. Earlier on Sunday morning, the Taliban captured Jalalabad and its troops have reached the gates of Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, however reports inform that they have been asked to stay there and not to enter the city. Meanwhile, the news on transfer of power by the Afghan Presidential Palace to Taliban are gaining momentum.

As per several reports, Ashraf Ghani as stepped down as the president of the country and Ali Ahamd Jalali, former interior minister of the country, has been made the interim head of the new government. Meanwhile, countries around the globe are evacuating their embassy officials from Afghanistan. India is also closely monitoring the situation is Afghanistan and reportedly has 'Contingency Plans' to evacuate officials and staff from the Indian embassy in Kabul. Afghanistan: Presidential Palace Transfers Power to Taliban, Ashraf Ghani Steps Down, Ali Ahamd Jalali to be Interim Head, Say Reports.

Here Are Recent Developments In Afghanistan's Taliban Crisis:

The Afghan Presidential Palace has transferred the power to Taliban, reports inform, leading to dethroning of Ashraf Ghani. Ali Ahamd Jalali is set to be the new interim head of the government. The Taliban officials earlier this morning went to the Presidential Palace for negotiations, sources say. The insurgents looking for 'peaceful transfer of power.'

Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior has said that police special units have been deployed to various Kabul city districts to guard against 'opportunists', and the police have permission to fire, reported TOLO news as Taliban maintained that it has no intention to enter the city.

Earlier today, Taliban took over Jalalabad, the fifth largest city in the country, from the control of Afghanistan government. The capital city of Kabul remains the only city out of the clutches of the militants, however the militants have surrounded the capital from all sides. Bagram air base has also been surrendered to the insurgents.

Amid the high-tightened crisis, several high ranking Afghan officials were seen at the Kabul airport for flights out of the city, these included top advisers to Ghani, reported CNN. Meanwhile, UAE's Flydubai has suspended all its Kabul flights starting Monday, August 16.

Indian government sources told PTI that the country has put in place contingency plans to evacuate hundreds of its officials and citizens from Kabul amid the nearly-full control of the insurgents in the country. Sources also inform that Air India flight is set to bring Indians stranded in Kabul back to the country as Taliban nears taking over Afghanistan.

Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan, has reportedly asked the Taliban members to stay outside the capital city until the American country evacuates its citizens, CNN reported quoting sources. US also plans to evacuate its embassy members in next 72 hours.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has recalled the parliament next week amid summer recess to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. The country is also working for evacuating all its citizens from the country amid seize by Taliban.

Meanwhile, Russia has reportedly said that it does not have any intentions to evacuate its embassy members. The Taliban has been able to capture almost the entire country, it does not intend sharing of power as offered by the Afghanistan government earlier, but seeks 'peaceful transfer of power.' As per report, it has also assured a safe passage to Ghani and other top leaders. Several international organisation including NATO has expressed its concerned over the prevalent situation in Afghanistan.

