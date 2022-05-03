Moscow [Russia], May 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Elysee Palace said that leaders will hold phone talks.

"Yes, there is," Peskov said when asked whether there is a phone conversation with the French president in Putin's schedule for Tuesday. (ANI/Sputnik)

