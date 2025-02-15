New Delhi, February 15: Amir of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, will pay a state visit to India on February 17-18 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday. The statement noted that the Amir will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers, senior officials, and a business delegation. This will be his second visit to India, the first being in March 2015.

The Amir will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan on February 18. During his visit, he will hold discussions with President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host a banquet in his honour. He will also hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, covering bilateral relations, trade, investment, energy, and regional issues, the MEA mentioned. India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect. Union Budget 2025–26 Presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman Reflects Picture of Indian Economy and Reforms, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Earlier this year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Doha for his first diplomatic engagement of 2025, where he met Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. Following the meeting in a post on X, Jaishankar said, "I am Delighted to meet PM and FM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha today. This is my first diplomatic engagement in 2025. We will have a productive review of our bilateral cooperation and a wide-ranging discussion on recent regional and global developments." PM Modi Meets Tripura CM Manik Saha, Discusses State Development and Invites Him for Temple Inauguration.

In recent years, the ties between the two countries including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people ties have continued to strengthen, the MEA noted. Further, the MEA in its statement added that the Indian community residing in Qatar forms the largest expatriate community of Qatar, and is appreciated for its positive contribution in the progress and development of Qatar. The visit of the Amir will provide further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership.

