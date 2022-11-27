Moscow [Russia], November 27 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolted Severo-Kurilsk town in Russia on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

As per the USGS, the depth of the earthquake was 67.8 Km below the ground at around 00:14:06 (UTC+05:30).

Also Read | Hubble Captures Unusual Galaxy Merger in Ancient Universe.

The epicentre was determined to be at 49.401°N degrees south latitude and 155.606°E degrees west longitude.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Also Read | England: Schoolgirl Helps Catch Sex Offender After Taking Photos While Fighting Him Off in Leeds.

In the northern Kuril Islands of Sakhalin Oblast, Russia, Severo-Kurilsk is a town and the administrative hub of the Severo-Kurilsky District. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)