World News | Rabindra Jayanti: Indian Consulate in Shanghai Honours Victims of Pahalgam Terror Attacks

Shanghai [China], June 1 (ANI): The Consulate General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur on Sunday observed Rabindra Jayanti with a solemn pledge ceremony to honour the victims of the Pahalgam terror attacks. The ceremony reaffirmed India's commitment to fighting terrorism with a zero-tolerance approach.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "On Rabindra Jayanti, a solemn pledge ceremony was held at Consulate General of India today to remember and pay homage to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attacks. CG Pratik Mathur reaffirmed our firm national resolve to fight terror with a zero tolerance approach as the nation has clearly manifested with Operation Sindoor. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!"

Also Read | Germany Hospital Fire: 3 Patients Killed After Blaze Erupts at Hospital in German City of Hamburg.

https://x.com/IndiaInShanghai/status/1929060252093395091

In the context of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven all-party delegations are visiting key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: 21 Palestinians Killed While Heading to Gaza Aid Hub, Hospital Says.

The all-party delegations will project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They are carrying forth to the world the country's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism. Members of Parliament from different parties, prominent political personalities, and distinguished diplomats are a part of each delegation.

However, India has not sent any delegation to China.

Meanwhile, on May 30, a Chinese Defence Ministry spokesperson, Zhang Xiaogang, refused to provide any details on the effectiveness of Pakistan's weapons during the recent military confrontation with India, sidestepping direct answers and instead urging both sides to remain calm, Global Times reported.

This comes amid reports of India recovering an unexploded PL-15E missile, a Chinese-made beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile.

Speaking at a regular Thursday press briefing, spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang emphasised China's hope that both sides will remain calm and restrained to avoid further complicating the situation.

When asked for the ministry's comment on the performance of Chinese equipment in the recent India-Pakistan conflict, and on the remarks by Indian military officials that "Pakistan received support from China's air defense and satellite systems, but the performance of these systems was below average," Zhang said, "We would like to stress that India and Pakistan are neighbors that cannot be moved. We hope both sides will remain calm and restrained to avoid further complicating the situation."

He said that China is willing to continue playing a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)