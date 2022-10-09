By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, will lead a parliamentary delegation to Rwanda to attend the 145th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

Also Read | Crimea Bridge Fire: Russian President Vladimir Putin Signs Decree to Strengthen Security, Guard Main Gas Pipeline to Peninsula.

Senior Official of Parliament told ANI on the condition of anonymity that a Parliamentary delegation led by Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha will depart today for Kigali Capital of Rwanda to participate in the 145th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to be held from 11-15 October.

"12 Member delegation including Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma, Secretary General Rajya Sabha P C Mody, Lok Sabha MP Diya Kumari, Vishnu Dayal Ram and other MPs and officials of Parliament will attend IPU assembly," an official of Parliament told ANI

Also Read | China Has Strategy To Install Dalai Lama of Its Own Choice, Reveals Document.

Sources from Parliament further told ANI that this year, issues such as gender sensitive-parliament, women empowerment, food security and climate change, cyber security, migration of persons due to war, achieving stainable development goal (SDG), response to growing hunger and famine will be discussed during 5 days Assembly at Kigali Rwanda.

"Under Harivansh's leadership, the Indian delegation shall present and defend views and efforts made by India on these matters," sources said

Inter-Parliamentary Union is an association of all the Parliament of the world in which contemporary issues facing humanity are discussed and future road maps are decided.

Earlier, Harivansh went to Jakarta along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to attend the 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit.

At the summit, Harivansh spoke on 'Social Inclusion, Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment at the G20 Parliamentary Speaker's meeting on Friday in the Jarkarta Capital of Indonesia.

In Jakarta, Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman met his South Korean counterpart Kim Young Joo and emphasized the importance of the overall relationship between India and the Republic of Korea. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)