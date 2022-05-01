Chennai [Tamil Nadu], May 1 (ANI): Amid the prevalent economic crisis in Sri Lanka, a fisherman from Rameswaram agreed to deliver essential commodities to the island nation.

Jesa Raja, a fishermen leader at Rameswaram, said that he would be glad to provide essential items, including food to the economically-hit island country, reported the Daily Mirror. According to the fisherman leader, "when people are suffering there, we will be ready to help them."

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin is also seeking to supply basic commodities to Sri Lanka. Jesu Raja affirmed that once the centre confirmed Stalin's decision, the Chief Minister should take the help of mechanised boats in Rameswaram for ferrying the items.

Agreeing to Stalin's proposal, the State government has agreed to deliver about 40,000 tonnes of rice worth Rs 80 crores, around 500 tonnes of milk powder for children worth Rs 15 crores, and essential medicines worth Rs 28 crores. These supplies would reach Sri Lanka only through the country's Indian High Commission, stated Stalin, in the Assembly, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

Presently, Sri Lanka is facing one of the worst economic woes since gaining independence in 1948. It is grappling with food and electricity shortages, affecting many people, forcing the country to seek help from its neighbours. The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a clampdown on tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has left the country unable to buy enough fuel, with people facing an acute scarcity of food and basic necessities, heating fuel, and gas. (ANI)

