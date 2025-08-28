Jhelum [Pakistan] August 28 (ANI): A religious leader, Muhammad Ali Mirza, has been detained in Jhelum and later booked on blasphemy charges, Rabwah Times reported.

Mirza, who resides in Machine Mohallah and has a strong online presence with more than 3.1 million YouTube subscribers, was taken into custody after a clip from a recent interview went viral on social media, sparking widespread controversy.

As part of the investigation, police sealed the Qur'an-O-Sunnat Research Academy, an institution run by Mirza. According to Rabwah Times, authorities argued that the closure was necessary to maintain public order while the probe continues.

This is not the first time Mirza has faced such allegations. In 2020 and again in 2023, blasphemy-related cases were filed against him but later dismissed. His latest arrest, however, has once again drawn attention to Pakistan's controversial blasphemy laws. Rabwah Times highlighted that the repeated targeting of Mirza reflects how easily such accusations can be invoked.

Rabwah Times noted that the case underscores ongoing concerns that blasphemy provisions are often misused, raising fears about justice, due process, and the protection of free expression in Pakistan.

Earlier, on National Minority Day, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) held a special event in collaboration with the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy (TFD), highlighting the challenges faced by religious minorities in the country.

A central theme of the discussion was Pakistan's controversial blasphemy laws, which remain a source of fear and debate.

Pakistan's blasphemy laws, rooted in colonial-era statutes and hardened under General Zia-ul-Haq in the 1980s, were originally intended to preserve religious harmony but have instead become tools of persecution. Section 295-C mandates the death penalty for derogatory remarks against the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), while related provisions criminalise alleged insults to Islam. Rights groups argue the laws often fail to deliver justice, as accusations are frequently based on personal vendettas or sectarian bias.

Trials rarely protect the accused, who face mob violence, social ostracism, and prolonged imprisonment, leaving minorities and reformist voices especially vulnerable. (ANI)

