New York, Jul 23 (AP) US Representative Mike Lawler, a moderate Republican representing a suburban New York swing district, said Wednesday he won't run for governor next year.

Lawler had been viewed as a potentially strong challenger to Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul. But another prominent House Republican, Representative Elise Stefanik, also has been eying a candidacy. She said in a statement Wednesday she'll decide after this November's election.

Also Read | US Shocker: Montreal Man Kills 9-Year-Old Daughter on Vacation, Hides Body Under Log Before Falsely Reporting Her Missing in New York; Arrested.

A second-term Congress member from the Hudson Valley north of New York City, Lawler weighed his options as President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans strive to retain control of the House in next year's midterm elections.

Lawler told the “Fox and Friends” morning show that running for reelection to the House was “the right thing to do for me and my family and my district.”

Also Read | 'Daal Mein Kuch Kala Hai': Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi As Donald Trump Repeats India-Pakistan Ceasefire Claim '25 Times'.

“Keeping the House majority is critical if we are going to continue to move this economy in the right direction,” he said.

His seat has been a crucial swing district in recent elections. He noted Wednesday that he's one of the few Republicans who won a seat in a district Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Kamala Harris won last year.

Lawler is now coming off a successful fight to raise the federal income tax deduction for state and local taxes, a significant pocketbook issue in New York and some other places, primarily on the East and West coasts.

Trump's big tax and spending legislation, which he signed into law this month, quadruples the cap on state and local deductions to USD 40,000, for the next five years. It had been capped at USD 10,000 as part of Trump's first-term tax overhaul.

Lawler held a series of sometimes raucous town halls in his district over the spring — at a time when Republicans were being advised to skip the forums that were drawing angry questions about President Donald Trump's agenda.

Trump in May endorsed Lawler for reelection in the 17th Congressional District, calling him “a Strong Champion, and Highly Effective Representative” in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Hochul, a former lieutenant governor, assumed the top office in 2021 after predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned. Hochul was then elected in 2022.

She also faces a challenge from her own lieutenant governor, Antonio Delgado, amid a feud between the two Democrats.

Lawler arrived in the House after defeating former US Representative Mondaire Jones, a Democrat who previously represented part of the district. During that campaign, The New York Times obtained a photo of Lawler wearing blackface in 2006 at a college Halloween party where he dressed as singer Michael Jackson. Lawler said the outfit was intended to be an homage to a childhood idol. (AP) SKS

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)