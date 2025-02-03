New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army, Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, who is on a six-day official visit to India, received Guard of Honour at South Block on Monday.

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi received him and the two officers shook hands.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi on Monday and paid homage to the fallen heroes.

Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering is on an official visit to India from February 1-6. The visit is focused on fostering closer bilateral military cooperation and exploring new avenues for defence collaboration between India and Bhutan.

During his visit to Delhi, General Tshering will participate in several key activities. He is scheduled to call on the Chief of the Army Staff, and other senior officials to include National Security Advisor, Chief of Defence Staff, Defence Secretary, and Foreign Secretary.

He is scheduled to visit several key military institutes, including the National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar and the Defence Image Processing and Analysis Centre (DIPAC), according to the Ministry of Defence press release.

General Tshering will also travel to Kolkata, where he will visit the Headquarters of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army. He will pay his respects by laying a wreath at the Vijay Samarak and will call on the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command.

In a press release, Ministry of Defence said, "This visit by Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering paves the way for continued collaboration between the two militaries. The visit will further deepen the strategic relationship between the two friendly nations and enhance their cooperation on matters of mutual interest."

Earlier in December, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and the Queen of Bhutan, Jetsun Pema Wangchuck, were on a two-day official visit to India. During the visit, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with a focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation and addressing regional and global issues of mutual interest.

PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to its enduring friendship and cooperation with Bhutan, ensuring support for Bhutan's socio-economic development. The two leaders also expressed satisfaction with the significant progress made since their last meeting in March 2024 and welcomed the regular high-level visits and consultations covering diverse sectors of cooperation. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk.

"During the visit, the King of Bhutan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions covering the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and regional and global issues of mutual interest. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and senior officials called on The King of Bhutan," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release. (ANI)

