Moscow, March 6: The head of Russia's space agency, Roscosmos said that Russia and China are mulling a project which aims to install a nuclear reactor on the Moon in 2033-2035, Russia-based TASS reported. Roscosmos CEO, Yury Borisov, made the announcement at the World Youth Festival.

"Today, we are seriously considering a project to deliver to the Moon and mount a power reactor there jointly with our Chinese partners somewhere between 2033 and 2035," he said, Borisov stated that such a mission will have to be automated, with the essential technological solutions almost ready for it, according to TASS report. Japan: SLIM Spacecraft Transmits First Image of Moon's Surface After Landing Challenges (See Pic)

In March 2021, Russia's State Space Corporation, Roscosmos and the China National Space Administration (CNSA) signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on behalf of their governments on cooperation in developing the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), TASS reported. Countries With Spacecrafts on Moon: India Among Four Countries To Land Spacecraft on Moon, First To Land on Moon's South Pole With Chandrayaan 3; Check List

Under the project, China is planning to send three missions, which include Chang'e 6, Chang'e 7 and Chang'e 8. The first lunar missions will test technology required to develop a roadmap for creating a robotic base for experiments and research that could be operated remotely. The first lunar mission is scheduled for 2026. As per the news report, the project should be completed in 2028.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)