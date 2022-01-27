Moscow [Russia], January 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 88,816 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 74,692 the day before, which brings the cumulative total to 11,404,617, the federal response center said on Thursday.

Over the past 24 hours, 665 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll to 328,770.

In the same period, 29,754 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 10,129,691, according to the response center. (ANI/Sputnik)

