Beijing, Jan 27: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 jolted 225 km WNW of Pangai, Tonga at 06.40 GMT on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 4.17 km, was initially determined to be at 19.0681 degrees south latitude and 176.3494 degrees west longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

