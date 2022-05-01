Moscow [Russia], May 1 (ANI/ Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin signed two decrees on Sunday on additional measures to ensure the country's information security, including a ban on the use of information protection tools originating from unfriendly countries starting January 1, 2025, according to the official legal information portal.

"In order to improve the stability and safety of the functioning of the Russian information resources, I have decided:... to establish that starting January 1, 2025, the official bodies will be prohibited from using means of protecting information, whose countries of origin are foreign states that commit unfriendly actions against the Russian Federation," the decree read.

The president also signed a decree on additional measures to ensure Russia's information security, stipulating the creation of specialized cyber security units in all federal executive bodies, state funds, state corporations and other relevant organizations. (ANI/ Sputnik)

