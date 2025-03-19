Kyiv, Mar 19 (AP) Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday they had each swapped 175 prisoners in one of the largest exchanges of the war.

Severely wounded soldiers and fighters whom Russia had prosecuted on fabricated charges were among those released, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“We are bringing back soldiers, sergeants, and officers — warriors who fought for our freedom in the ranks of the Armed Forces, the Navy, the National Guard, the Territorial Defence Forces, and the Border Guard Service,” he said.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it had released an additional 22 severely wounded Ukraine captives “as a goodwill gesture.” Zelenskyy said they were returned through a separate negotiation process

There was no immediate comment on why the number was one fewer than the 23 wounded POWs that Russian President Vladimir Putin had promised to release Tuesday when he spoke with US President Donald Trump about a potential partial ceasefire.

Prisoner exchanges have happened throughout the three-year war and the exchange Wednesday had been planned before that call.

The released Ukrainian servicemen had been captured while defending multiple regions, including Mariupol, the Azovstal steel plant, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kursk.

All those who returned will receive immediate medical and psychological assistance, Zelenskyy said in a statement on X. He expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian team working on prisoner swaps and to international partners, particularly the United Arab Emirates, for facilitating the exchange.

“Ukraine remembers each of its heroes, and we will bring everyone home,” he said. (AP)

