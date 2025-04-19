Moscow, Apr 19 (PTI) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday declared an Easter ceasefire in fighting with Ukraine from 18:00 hours (Moscow time) till 00:00 hours on Sunday and asked Kyiv to reciprocate.

Putin made the announcement at a meeting with Chief of the General Staff General Gerasimov, who reported that except two pockets right on the border with Ukraine, the whole territory of the Kursk region was liberated.

Parts of the region were occupied in August 2024 by Russian AFU in an incursion.

