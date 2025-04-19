Russia President Vladimir Putin announced a temporary Easter ceasefire in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, declaring a halt to military operations from 6:00 pm Moscow time on Saturday until midnight on Sunday. The announcement, made during a meeting with Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, was framed as a humanitarian gesture. “Guided by humanitarian considerations, today from 18:00 to 00:00 [Moscow time], from Sunday to Monday, the Russian side declares an Easter truce,” Putin said. He expressed hope that Ukraine would respond in kind to this gesture. Russian Hostage Freed by Hamas: Vladimir Putin Thanks Palestinian Group for Releasing 3 Russian Hostages.

Vladimir Putin Announces Easter Ceasefire in Ukraine

