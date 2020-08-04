Seoul, Aug 4 (AP) South Korea has recorded 34 additional cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, as the number of its locally infected patients bounced back above 10.

The additional figures announced Tuesday brought the national tally to 14,423 with 301 deaths.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 13 of the newly reported cases are domestically transmitted patients while the rest 21 came from overseas. (AP)

