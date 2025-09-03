Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Head of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority (Photo/WAM)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 2 (ANI/WAM): Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Head of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, at the Ministry of Interior HQ in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting addressed topics related to strengthening the national anti-narcotics ecosystem and stepping up federal and local efforts to safeguard security achievements and advance them, in line with the vision of the UAE leadership and their commitment to sustainable security and safety.

Discussions also covered the promotion of coordination and joint action to achieve strategic objectives and reinforce prevention and community safety. (ANI/WAM)

