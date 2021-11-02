Seoul [South Korea], November 2 (ANI/Global Economic): As Samsung Electronics marks its 52nd anniversary this month, attention is being paid to whether Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong will start his management activities.

The business community predicts that Vice Chairman Lee, who repeatedly emphasized the 'New Samsung' in commemoration of the 1st anniversary of his father's obituary, will start management activities in earnest through overseas business trips.

According to the business community on the 1st, Samsung Electronics will hold a ceremony to mark the 52nd anniversary of its foundation at Samsung Digital City in Suwon, Gyeonggi-do. Major executives, including CEO and Vice Chairman Kim Ki-nam, CEO and President Kim Hyun-seok, and CEO and President Ko Dong-jin, and employees will participate in the event. The number of participants will be close to 100 in consideration of the new quarantine guidelines.

Previously, Samsung Electronics simply held a ceremony to mark the 51st anniversary of the foundation in consideration of the COVID-19 situation, since former Chairman Lee Kun-hee passed away last year. An official from Samsung Electronics said, "The ceremony will be held similarly to previous years," and that, "The number of participants will follow the COVID-19 quarantine guidelines."

Attention is also being paid to whether Vice Chairman Lee will attend this event. Vice Chairman Lee, who was released on parole in August, has refrained from business activities except for a meeting with Prime Minister Kim Boo-gyeom. He held a small memorial service marking his father former chairman Lee kun-hee's one-year anniversary on the 25th, and unveiling ceremony of the bust was also held simply with five executives.

The business community predicts that Vice Chairman Lee is unlikely to attend the foundation ceremony. Vice Chairman Lee also did not attend the last year's ceremony. Previously, at the 50th anniversary ceremony in 2019, he said through a commemorative video, "Sharing and growing together is the way to become world's best. Let's prepare for the next 50 years and become a 100-year company for future generations."

Also, as Vice Chairman Lee, who has been refraining from management activities for nearly three months since his release, is expected to start business activities through overseas business trips this month, attention is being more paid to whether Vice Chairman Lee will deliver a message at the ceremony.

Vice Chairman Lee has refrained from external activities while leading Samsung Biologics' Moderna vaccine production contract and investment and hiring plan worth 240 trillion won. The business community expects that now he will start his management activities in earnest as the decision on the site of Samsung second foundry plant in the U.S. that has been delayed is imminent.

Also, there are some predictions that his management activities will start as one of his two trials has ended, including illegal propofol use and allegations of unfair merger of Samsung C&T, and his father's one-year anniversary memorial service is completed.

In particular, Vice Chairman Lee showed his willingness to make 'New Samsung' at his father's bust unveiling ceremony last month, saying, "It is time to move together with a humble mindset to make new Samsung and better future for neighbors and society." (ANI/Global Economic)

