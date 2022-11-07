Dubai, November 7: Saudi Arabia said on Monday an F-15S fighter jet crashed after suffering a technical fault, though its two pilots safely ejected. PAF Aircraft Crashes During Routine Training, Pilot Safely Ejects.

The Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 was on a training mission around King Abdulaziz Air Base in the kingdom's Eastern Province, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a military statement. Indian Navy's MiG 29K Fighter Aircraft Crashes Off Goa Coast After Technical Glitch, Pilot Ejected Safely.

An investigation is underway into the reasons behind the technical fault that caused the crash.

