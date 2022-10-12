A MiG-29K fighter jet of the Indian Navy crashed near Goa on Wednesday morning. The pilot ejected safely. The aircraft was on routine sortie over sea off Goa developed a technical malfunction while returning to base. "The pilot ejected safely & has been recovered in a swift SAR ops. Pilot reported to be in stable condition. BoI ordered to investigate the cause of the incident," said Indian Navy. Video: ‘Varuna’, India’s First Human-Carrying Drone, Ready To Be Inducted Into Indian Navy Soon.

MiG Crashes off Goa:

