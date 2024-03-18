Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Seoul, Mar 18 (AP) North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the North's east coast Monday morning, the South Korean military said.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff gave no further details, such as how far the weapon flew.

The launch happened days after the US and South Korean militaries ended their annual military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal. (AP)

