New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Sita Ram Meena has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Niger, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has announced on Thursday.

Meena currently serves as Director in the Ministry. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

In a press release, MEA stated, "Ministry of External Affairs Shri Sita Ram Meena (YOA: 2008), presently Director in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Niger."

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," it added.

Notably, bilateral relations between India and Niger are cordial, according to MEA. The bilateral activities between the two nations gained momentum after India's Mission in Niamey was opened in May 2009. Niger opened its Embassy in New Delhi in 2011. (ANI)

