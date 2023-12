New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Smita Pant, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Uzbekistan, said MEA in a press statement on Tuesday.

"Ms. Smita Pant (IFS:2001), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Uzbekistan. She is expected to take up the assignment shortly," MEA said in a press release.

Also Read | US Military Bombards Hezbollah Facilities in Iraq.

Smita Pant replaced Manish Prabhat who assumed charge as Ambassador of India to Uzbekistan on 24 September 2020.

As per the MEA official document, trade relations between India and Uzbekistan are governed by the Agreement on Trade and Economic Co-operation, signed in May 1993.

Also Read | Hamas Thanks Pakistan for Unequivocal Support Amid War Against Israel.

It covers such elements as mutual MFN treatment, promotion of economic, industrial, scientific and technical cooperation, including in the field of training of personnel, active participation of small and medium sized enterprises in bilateral economic cooperation, and counter-trade, etc. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)