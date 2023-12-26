Washington, December 26: The US military forces aerially struck facilities in Iraq said to be used by Kataib Hezbollah -- an Iraqi paramilitary group better known as the Hezbollah Brigades -- and its affiliates on Christmas night, Defence Ministry statements said. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said the strikes were carried out at the instance of President Joe Biden and in response to attacks carried out by the groups against coalition forces in the region.

“One of those attacks was on Erbil Air Base earlier on December 25, which resulted in injuries to three US personnel. One service member was left in critical condition as a result of the air base attack," a statement from the Defence Secretary said. "My prayers are with the brave Americans who were injured," Austin said in his statement. US President Joe Biden Orders Retaliatory Strikes on Iranian-aligned Group After Three Troops Injured in Drone Attack in Iraq.

"And let me be clear -- the President and I will not hesitate to take necessary action to defend the United States, our troops, and our interests," Austin said, adding, "There is no higher priority. While we do not seek to escalate conflict in the region, we are committed and fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities."

According to early assessments by CENTCOM, the targeted facilities were destroyed, and there were no signs that any civilians were impacted, ABC news reported. "These strikes are intended to hold accountable those elements directly responsible for attacks on coalition forces in Iraq and Syria and degrade their ability to continue attacks," General Michael Erik Kurilla, US Central Command Commander, said in a statement. "We will always protect our forces." US Conducts Air Strike in Syria’s Weapons Storage Facility Used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards And Affiliates Amid Attack on American Troops.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the President was "immediately briefed on the attack this morning, and he ordered the Department of Defence to prepare response options against those responsible". On a call later with Austin, Biden ordered the strikes against three locations utilised by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups, focused specifically on unmanned aerial drone activities, media reports said.

"The President places no higher priority than the protection of American personnel serving in harm’s way. The United States will act at a time and in a manner of our choosing should these attacks continue," Watson's statement read.

