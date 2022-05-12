Seoul [South Korea], May 12 (ANI/Global Economic): South Korea's COVID-19 daily cases were 43,925 on Tuesday. New deaths were 29, falling below 30 in 86 days.

According to the Central Disease Control Headquarters, the cumulative number of confirmed cases increased by 43,925 to 17,658,794 as of midnight on the 11th.

The new cases decreased by 6,008 from 49,933 on the previous day, and by 5,139 from 49,064 on the 4th, a week ago.

Among them, 43,888 were infected within the country and 37 from abroad. Four of the imported cases from overseas were confirmed positive in the quarantine process at airports and ports.

Among the new cases in Korea, 8,758 people (20.0 per cent) were high risk group over 60 years of age, and 8,737 people (19.9 per cent) were under the age of 18.

By region, the number of new confirmed patients was 18,872 (43.0 per cent) in Seoul metropolitan area, including 10,503 in Gyeonggi Province, 6,207 in Seoul, and 2,162 in Incheon.

Total deaths increased by 29 to 23,491. It has been 86 days that daily deaths dropped below 30 since February 14 (21 people). The infection fatality rate was 0.13 per cent. (ANI/Global Economic)

