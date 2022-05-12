Islamabad, May 12: Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has underlined that Pakistan was committed to the high-quality development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and looked forward to fast-tracking key projects and accelerating industrial relocation to Pakistan, especially in CPEC Special Economic Zones, Samaa TV reported.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the foreign minister underscored his determination to inject fresh momentum into Pakistan and China's bilateral strategic cooperative partnership and add new avenues to practical cooperation.

The foreign minister held a virtual meeting with the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"The two foreign ministers discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest," the news agency reported.

Bilawal appreciated the measures taken by the two sides to strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

The foreign minister thanked his counterpart for China's firm support of Pakistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national development, and reaffirmed Pakistan's full support to China on all issues of its core interest, the report said.

Bilawal appreciated the transformational impact of CPEC on Pakistan's infrastructure, energy, industrialisation, socio-economic development and improvement in the livelihoods of the people.

