Madrid, Mar 13 (AP) Spain's ombudsman said Monday that an independent commission set up a year ago to investigate historic sex abuse by the Catholic church has collected testimonies from 445 victims, as the nation tackles an issue other European countries acted on long ago.

Spain's parliament voted on March 10, 2022 to open the first official investigation, led by ombudsman Ángel Gabilondo, into the extent of sexual abuse committed by priests and church officials. The government was forced to act after allegations of abuse involving more than 1,200 victims were published in Spanish newspaper El País, provoking public outrage.

Testimonies were still being collected and an update would be issued in parliament before the current government's term expires this year, Gabilondo's office said in a statement. Although “satisfied” with the number of victims who felt able to come forward, “what really matters is to listen to the victims ... with respect, seriousness, discretion and confidentiality,” it added.

A Madrid-based law firm is conducting a parallel inquiry ordered by the Spanish Episcopal Conference, which for years rejected the idea of taking a comprehensive approach to investigating sex abuse. (AP)

