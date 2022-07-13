Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 13 (ANI): Four protesters agitating against the Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government in Sri Lanka were hospitalised after receiving injuries during a clash at Galle Face Green park here early on Wednesday.

The injured, who are residents of Colombo and Wellampitiya, were aged between 17 and 20 years, the Daily Mirror reported citing sources.

Protestors in the island country have been protesting at Galle Face, situated near the secretariat and the protest site 'Gota Go Gama Village' has gradually grown.

Earlier, on Tuesday, at least 10 people were injured and later hospitalised following a clash at Temple Trees in Colombo.

Nine men and one woman were admitted for treatment, of which six were admitted to the Colombo National Hospital (CNH), Daily Mirror reported citing sources. Two patients were discharged from the outpatient department (OPD) and another two patients are still receiving treatment at the OPD, it added.

A clash between two protesting factions broke out at 2.45 am on Tuesday.

The worsening economic situation in the country has led to increasing tensions and over the last few weeks, there were reports of several confrontations between individuals and members of the police force and the armed forces at fuel stations where thousands of desperate members of the public have queued for hours and sometimes days.

Thousands of people stormed the President's House in Fort on Saturday. The dramatic visuals came from PM's official residence where they were seen playing carrom board, sleeping on the sofa, enjoying in park premises and preparing food for dinner.

Earlier, on Saturday, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced in a press conference that the President will resign from his post on July 13. Rajapaksa officially informed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he is resigning from his post.

Wickremesinghe also announced to step down from his posts amid the ongoing protests. However, the protesters who have occupied the residences of the President and Prime Minister have said that they will continue to occupy the houses until both resign from their posts.

Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948, which comes on the heels of successive waves of COVID-19, threatening to undo years of development.

The oil supply shortage has forced schools and government offices to close until further notice. Reduced domestic agricultural production, a lack of foreign exchange reserves, and local currency depreciation have fuelled the shortages.

The economic crisis will push families into hunger and poverty - some for the first time - adding to the half a million people who the World Bank estimates have fallen below the poverty line because of the pandemic. (ANI)

