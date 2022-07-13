Colombo, July 13: Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who left for Maldives early Wednesday morning will leave for Singapore later in the day, sources in Maldives told Daily Mirror.
Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka on a military jet reportedly accompanied by his wife, days after thousands of protestors entered his residence. Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Appointed Acting President As Gotabaya Rajapaksa Flees to Maldives
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed the acting President and has declared a state of emergency in the country following a standoff between police and military personnel with angry protestors which tried to enter the Prime Minister's office, the Daily Mirror reported.
Thousands have taken to the streets in Sri Lanka in recent weeks, with many blaming the Rajapaksa family and their government for the economic crisis plaguing the nation.
