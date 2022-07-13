Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who left for Maldives early Wednesday morning will leave for Singapore later in the day, sources in Maldives told Daily Mirror.

Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka on a military jet reportedly accompanied by his wife, days after thousands of protestors entered his residence. Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Appointed Acting President As Gotabaya Rajapaksa Flees to Maldives